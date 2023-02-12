iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 173.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

