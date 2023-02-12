iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the January 15th total of 755,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,058,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $110.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,092. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average of $109.98.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

