JasmyCoin (JASMY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $312.46 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $312.46 million and $93.10 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002570 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00431185 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,244.68 or 0.28560216 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,599,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
