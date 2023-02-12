Jet Protocol Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and $51,043.41 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00046992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031596 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019767 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00220978 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002939 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00893144 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $54,301.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

