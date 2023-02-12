JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 376,782 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 8,514.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,782 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $16,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

TFI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,576. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

