JFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 39,004 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 612.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,004 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.7% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.28. 1,540,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,419. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $50.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48.

