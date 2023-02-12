JFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 314.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.3% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.62. 2,288,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,501. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.27 and a 200 day moving average of $151.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

