JFG Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.33 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 193,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 202,802 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. 1,019,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,205. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

