Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $16.37 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,338 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.56% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $16,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. 179,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,907. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

