Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases 219,073 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1,394.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,073 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 904,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,747. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.