Johnson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 909.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217,825 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 7.8% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $57,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. 1,311,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

