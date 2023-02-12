JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €34.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.60 ($37.20) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €30.76 ($33.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €23.16 ($24.90) and a 1 year high of €39.48 ($42.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

