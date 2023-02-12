JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $307.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Enphase Energy to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.48.

ENPH stock opened at $212.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.95.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,093,092 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

