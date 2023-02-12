JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Target Price to $20.50

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCSL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $22.50 price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 498.00 and a beta of 1.22. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,402.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,993.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $215,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 133.2% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 199,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 113,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 798,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

