JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (JMF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on April 25th

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7 %
LON:JMF opened at GBX 947.50 ($11.39) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 907.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 884.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £209.26 million and a PE ratio of 312.71. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 735 ($8.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,205 ($14.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust
