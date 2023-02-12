JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (JMF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on April 25th

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

LON:JMF opened at GBX 947.50 ($11.39) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 907.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 884.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £209.26 million and a PE ratio of 312.71. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 735 ($8.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,205 ($14.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

