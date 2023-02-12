Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,851 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.53% of OFG Bancorp worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $29.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $200,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $200,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $285,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

