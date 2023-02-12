Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,925 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

