Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,925 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
