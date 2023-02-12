Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.96 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

COST opened at $499.99 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $481.70 and a 200-day moving average of $501.03.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

