Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $5.35 Million in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of THOR Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 52.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in THOR Industries by 98.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.93.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

