Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 772,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 449,428 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Crescent Point Energy worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPG opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

