Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 16,163 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Afya were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Afya during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Afya during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth $180,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.80. Afya Limited has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.12 million. Afya had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

