Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 186,410 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 1,219.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,692 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,410 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.09 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Compass Point reduced their target price on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also

