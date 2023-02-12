Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 437 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Dillard’s worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $391.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.42. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $6.09. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 59.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 42.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $833,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

