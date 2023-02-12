Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $7.60 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,119 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $168.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.93. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $237.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

