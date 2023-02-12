Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSBC shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Five Star Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.