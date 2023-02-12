Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Short Interest Down 79.7% in January

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kairous Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:KACL remained flat at $10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Kairous Acquisition has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.74.

Institutional Trading of Kairous Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,698,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Kairous Acquisition by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 309,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 213,575 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kairous Acquisition by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 656,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 141,158 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 19.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 754,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 120,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Kairous Acquisition Company Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

