Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $356.19 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Kava has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $356.19 million and approximately $20.85 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00003987 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00083002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00063478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00024697 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,016,464 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

