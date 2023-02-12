Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases Earnings Results

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kellogg updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.21-$4.29 EPS.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE K opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,986,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading

