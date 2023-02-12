Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases Earnings Results

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kellogg updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.21-$4.29 EPS.
NYSE K opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17.
K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,986,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
