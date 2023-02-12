KeyCorp Boosts NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $6.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NU. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NU opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NU will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 194.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after acquiring an additional 57,632,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NU by 3,385.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206,289 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,891,000 after buying an additional 40,195,640 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NU by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,336,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 110.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,189,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.