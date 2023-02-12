KickToken Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $852,023.36 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $852,023.36 and $187,451.02 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00046894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00220971 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002940 BTC.

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,206,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,206,264 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,210,475.15446538. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00716225 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $164,358.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

