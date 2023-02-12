Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of KCDMY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,345. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.82%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

