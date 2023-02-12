Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

