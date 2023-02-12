Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.2 %

KIM opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 144.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

