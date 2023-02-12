Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 28,792 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.0% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 4.7 %

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

