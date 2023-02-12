Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.