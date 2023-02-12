Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.73. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $122.89.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.83%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

