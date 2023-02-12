Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE HIG opened at $77.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

