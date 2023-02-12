Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.13.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $332.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.50 and a 200-day moving average of $308.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

