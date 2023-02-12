Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 7,769 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 17.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EXC opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.
Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
