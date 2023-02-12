Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 7,769 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 17.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelon Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.