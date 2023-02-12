Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Trims Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 128.3% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 87,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

