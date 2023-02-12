Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the quarter. AECOM comprises approximately 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AECOM worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 23.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,768,000 after acquiring an additional 142,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 10.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,246,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120,745 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.25.

Insider Activity

AECOM Stock Performance

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $91.96.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

