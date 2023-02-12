Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the January 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KOTMY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.96. 778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,899. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. Koito Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

