Kokoswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $93.68 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $93.68 million and approximately $2,302.81 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001674 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

