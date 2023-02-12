Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $37.62 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $37.62 million and $535,768.27 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00212772 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00075152 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00057625 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

