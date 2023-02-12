Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $37.66 million and $512,255.43 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00214595 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00075137 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00058130 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

