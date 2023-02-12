Komodo Trading Down 2.7% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Komodo has a market cap of $36.84 million and approximately $706,553.38 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00204924 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00075741 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00051939 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.