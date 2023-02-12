Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Down 29.2% in January

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
PHG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.88.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. UBS Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.
