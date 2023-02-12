KonPay (KON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $113.14 Million

KonPay (KON) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One KonPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KonPay has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. KonPay has a total market cap of $113.14 million and $1.84 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KonPay Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

