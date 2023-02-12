Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $38,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 17.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 188,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1,566.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $396.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $615.60. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.46.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

