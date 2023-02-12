Korea Investment CORP Buys 140,886 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,886 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of American International Group worth $42,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

